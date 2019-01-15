Upper St. Clair names Junko football coach after Render's retirement

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - After the departure of the most successful football coach in WPIAL history, Upper St. Clair didn’t have to look far for Jim Render’s successor.
The school turned to 1992 graduate Mike Junko, a social studies teacher at the high school, to lead their football program, the district announced Tuesday.
Oh – Junko was also part of the 1989 state championship team, later captained the Panthers and was the starting quarterback at the University of Akron for three years.
Junko has served as an assistant coach at Upper St. Clair for the past two seasons and previously served 11 years on the staff at Mt. Lebanon High School.
“Upper St. Clair is a special community and I look forward to leading our football program in this place that I am proud to call home,” Junko said.
