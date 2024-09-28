Sports

So nice, he did it twice: Bryan Reynolds powers Pirates past Yankees

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

NEW YORK —

Bryan Reynolds recorded the seventh multi-homer game of his career to carry the Pittsburgh Pirates past the New York Yankees, 4-2, at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Recap

Trailing by a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, Nick Gonzales got the Pirates (75-85) on the board with a solo home run to left off of Yankees starter Carlos Rodón.

Bryan Reynolds followed with an opposite-field home run, giving the Bucs their fourth instance of hitting back-to-back homers this season.

In the top of the eighth, Reynolds connected on a two-run shot to dead center off reliever Tommy Kahnle to put the Pirates up 4-2.

