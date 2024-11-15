Steelers continue to tease potential Justin Fields package: ‘Maybe this Sunday’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a package of plays for quarterback Justin Fields, that they are definitely going to use. Maybe this week even. But maybe not this week.

The Steelers have obviously shown the NFL what Fields can do in Arthur Smith’s offense, as he started the first six games of the 2024 season while Russell Wilson was injured. Since then, the Steelers have been teasing a package of plays for Fields, but they have yet to call the formation into usage. Part of that has been Fields’ availability, as he missed the New York Giants game with a practice squad hamstring issue.

The other part has been the Steelers enjoying being a bit coy about when and how they might use Fields. There’s a bit of gamesmanship in making every opposing defense prepare for the unknown.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group