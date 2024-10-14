Steelers get good news on Zach Frazier’s injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier did not suffer any structural damage in his injured left ankle and is considered week-to-week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher-Report. Frazier has started all six games this season and has posted an impressive 82.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

This is great news for the Steelers, as they’ve been decimated with injuries on the offensive line this season. Outside of Dan Moore Jr., the entire starting offensive line has been hindered with injuries. The unit has already lost Troy Fauntau and James Daniels to season-ending injuries.

Frazier suffered the left ankle injury in Sunday’s 32-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Frazier was blocking on a run play and got rolled up on. Evan Washburn said on the CBS broadcast that Frazier took some snaps with Russell Wilson on the sideline and wanted to go back in, but the medical staff held him out.

