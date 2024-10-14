Sports

Steelers get good news on Zach Frazier’s injury

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Zach Frazier Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) takes a break during the team's NFL OTA's football practice in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier did not suffer any structural damage in his injured left ankle and is considered week-to-week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher-Report. Frazier has started all six games this season and has posted an impressive 82.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

This is great news for the Steelers, as they’ve been decimated with injuries on the offensive line this season. Outside of Dan Moore Jr., the entire starting offensive line has been hindered with injuries. The unit has already lost Troy Fauntau and James Daniels to season-ending injuries.

Frazier suffered the left ankle injury in Sunday’s 32-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Frazier was blocking on a run play and got rolled up on. Evan Washburn said on the CBS broadcast that Frazier took some snaps with Russell Wilson on the sideline and wanted to go back in, but the medical staff held him out.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say
  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits: New suits filed, claim assaults against women, men, teen
  • VIDEO: Polish Hill homeowners on edge after road crumbles near homes; PWSA working to identify landslides
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read