Steelers legend Rocky Bleier nominated for salute to service award

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier is the Steelers nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and legends who make a commitment to supporting the military community.

Bleier, who was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge for his service in the Vietnam War, supports numerous veteran causes — including Operation Strong Vet, Victory Media, and Nationally Owned Veterans Business Association (NaVOBA). He has been involved with the Wounded Warriors Project, Warriors2Citizens, Veterans Job Fair, Operation Check Point, Homeless Vet Run, Vietnam Veterans of America, The Crucible, National Veterans Wheelchair Games, SW Veterans Center, and Veterans Leadership Program.

Bleier, 78, first joined the Steelers in 1968, but his time with the team was interrupted by his military service. Bleier was drafted into the Army on Dec. 4, 1968 and volunteered for infantry duty in South Vietnam.

