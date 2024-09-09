Steelers lone AFC North team to win in Week 1

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the top of the standings in the AFC North, as it was a brutal opening week for the rest of the division. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all lost. The Steelers were the lone AFC North team to win, an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Ravens lost in dramatic fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, as Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely’s right foot was barely out of bounds on a catch in the back of the end zone on the final play of the game. The Ravens would have tied the game at 27-27, pending an extra point, if Likely was in bounds.

The Cincinnati Bengals got upset by the New England Patriots, 16-10, in Cincinnati. That was a big surprise. I don’t think anyone had New England going into Cincinnati with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback and winning. The Bengals were minus-3 in the turnover differential department and that really was the difference.

