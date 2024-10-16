Steelers offensive star unexpectedly lands on injury report

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Starting running back Najee Harris unexpectedly landed on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report with a rib injury after having his best game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Harris has been given Wednesdays off somewhat regularly throughout the 2024 season, so his absence at practice on Wednesday wasn’t entirely unexpected, but his presence on the Steelers injury report was. Harris was not listed among head coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame injuries, and he did not appear to be dealing with anything in-game, though he did give way to Jonathan Ward and Aaron Shampklin once the game was out of hand.

Jaylen Warren returned from a knee sprain against the Raiders after missing two weeks, and appeared to playing at less than 100% through limited reps. He, Shampklin and Ward would be expected to carry the workload if Harris is unable to return to practice this week.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group