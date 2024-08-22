Steelers one of last NFL teams to declare starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Around the National Football League, quarterback battles are wrapping up, with the Denver Broncos naming rookie Bo Nix their Week 1 passer on Wednesday. In Pittsburgh, the battle between Steelers quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson continues to rage.

Wilson said on Wednesday that he intends to play in the team’s third and final preseason game of the 2024 season on Saturday against the Detroit Lions, and head coach Mike Tomlin seems content to let the process play out through the final week of the preseason.

After the Broncos named Nix their starter on Wednesday, the Steelers are one of just two teams around the NFL that have not done so. The New England Patriots are continuing their battle between first-round pick Drake Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett.

