Steelers will be without 2 playmakers vs. Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Shampklin, who was promoted to the active roster this week, will serve as the No. 2 running back behind Najee Harris.

As expected, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) will also be out. Mike Tomlin ruled Highsmith out on Tuesday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is once again questionable. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was added to the injury report with a groin issue after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who was activated from the injured reserve list this week, is listed as questionable, as well.

