T.J. Watt makes NFL history with sack vs. Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt made history with a half-sack in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. With the half-sack, Watt not only joins the 100-sack club, but he also becomes the second-fastest player to reach 100 sacks, behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White, who did it in 96 games. Watt accomplished the feat in 109 career games.

On the sack, Watt beat right tackle Terrence Steele off the edge and forced a fumble on Dak Prescott, which was recovered by Nick Herbig at the Cowboys’ 20-yard line. Watt split the sack with Herbig.

Watt is already the Steelers’ all-time sack leader with 99.5 sacks in 107 career games. He broke James Harrison’s record (80.5) in Week 2 of last year.

Watt came into Sunday’s game with 12 tackles (7 solos), three sacks, seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. He had a sack in each of the first three games before being shut out in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Ahead of Week 5, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was tabbed the favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year at +325 odds versus T.J. Watt’s +350. Hutchinson leads the league in sacks with 6.5.

