AP Top 25: Pitt earns spot after defeating UNC

PITTSBURGH — After winning in Chapel Hill for the first time ever on Saturday, Pitt football earned a spot in the AP’s Top 25 college football poll.

Pitt rallied as a team to win on the road and keep their undefeated season alive on Saturday. It’s the first time since 1991 they’ve gone 5-0.

Pitt has been steadily gaining AP Poll votes since Week 4, but this was the first week they made it into the Top 25, landing at 22 on the list.

It’s the team’s first appearance on the poll in two years and it puts them as the third-highest-ranked team in the ACC.

This week’s AP poll is full of upheaval after shocking losses for several teams, including Alabama. The Crimson Tide fell from the top spot to No. 7 after losing to Vanderbilt, a team that before Saturday night had never beaten an opponent that was ranked in the top 5.

Michigan lost to Washington and fell from No. 10 to No. 24. Missouri lost to Texas A&M and fell from No. 9 to No. 21.

Texas replaced Alabama in the top spot, taking 52 of 61 first place votes. Ohio State, which rose a spot to No. 2, got the other nine first place votes.

