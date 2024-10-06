Local

Man shot in head in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning

By WPXI.com News Staff

Butler Street shooting investigation scene

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police say officers were sent to Butler Street at 42nd Street in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found a man inside the door of a Butler Street business shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say witnesses told them of a “possible altercation” before the shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

