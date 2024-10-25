Two Key Defenders Added to Steelers Injury Report

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Two key members of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense were added to the club’s injury report on Thursday for missing all or some of the team’s second practice of Week 8, as they prepare to host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Strong safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton were both added to the team’s injury report. Elliott did not practice with a back injury, while Benton was limited with a calf injury. The severity of both injuries is unknown.

Veteran Terrell Edmunds would be expected to start at strong safety if Elliott is unable to. Edmunds was the team’s starter at that spot from 2018-22, before splitting last season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. Edmunds has also been serving as the team’s backup free safety, with Damontae Kazee missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury, but Kazee appears set to return to action on Monday.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group