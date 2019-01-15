  • UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohasi earns perfect 10 for floor exercise; internet goes wild

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ANAHEIM, Calif. - UCLA freshman gymnast Katelyn Ohashi wowed the crowd, judges and her teammates with a floor exercise routine that earned a perfect score of 10 and set the internet on fire.

    Ohashi, 21, earned the score at the Collegiate Challenge competition in Anaheim, Caifornia, on Saturday night, and when looking at the video of the routine, it’s easy to see why.

    Ohashi twists and turns, jumps and spins, then lands in a splits before jumping up to dance off across the mat.

    “Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard," coach Valorie Kondos Field told The Daily Bruin. "Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it's insane."

    Ohasi not only made it look easy, she made it look like a whole lot of fun. 

    Katelyn Ohashi of UCLA during an NCAA college gymnastics match, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/AP)
    Katelyn Ohashi of UCLA during an NCAA college gymnastics match, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Ben Liebenberg/AP

    After UCLA Gymnastics posted a video of the routine to Twitter, it went viral, with 25 million views by Monday afternoon and 122,000 retweets.

     

     

     

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    first freshman year meet vs first senior year meet😳🙊

    A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

