UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohasi earns perfect 10 for floor exercise; internet goes wild

ANAHEIM, Calif. - UCLA freshman gymnast Katelyn Ohashi wowed the crowd, judges and her teammates with a floor exercise routine that earned a perfect score of 10 and set the internet on fire.

Ohashi, 21, earned the score at the Collegiate Challenge competition in Anaheim, Caifornia, on Saturday night, and when looking at the video of the routine, it’s easy to see why.

Ohashi twists and turns, jumps and spins, then lands in a splits before jumping up to dance off across the mat.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard," coach Valorie Kondos Field told The Daily Bruin. "Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it's insane."

Ohasi not only made it look easy, she made it look like a whole lot of fun.

Katelyn Ohashi of UCLA during an NCAA college gymnastics match, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Ben Liebenberg/AP

After UCLA Gymnastics posted a video of the routine to Twitter, it went viral, with 25 million views by Monday afternoon and 122,000 retweets.

What makes @katelyn_ohashi 's "perfect 10" this weekend even more inspiring is that she almost quit the sport a few years ago b/c she was so burned out from Olympic training.



Today her joy is back.

She took care of herself and found her passion again.https://t.co/UDHrrIlocK — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 14, 2019

This triumph made even more poignant by Ohashi’s path to happiness: “I was broken. I was told I was too big; like a bird that couldn’t fly. This sport can be brutal, but I don’t think it has to be:” https://t.co/NNaCDGSCnY https://t.co/4h2wmmCNWK — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 14, 2019

.@katelyn_ohashi Congratulations! The ground is no place for a champion. There are no impossible dreams. Keep flying! Keep Hope Alive! https://t.co/lde94cDYYB — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 14, 2019

Practice ✅

Class ✅

Become viral sensation (again) ✅



All in a day’s work for @katelyn_ohashi as she gets ready for the Bruins’ next home meet Monday 1/21 at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/uXaSM5U9Dj — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 15, 2019

