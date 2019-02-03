TSA worker dies following jump from balcony at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A uniformed on-duty Transportation Security Administration worker has died after jumping from a balcony inside the Orlando, Florida International Airport on Saturday, according to a TSA spokesperson.
Orlando Police said a person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium and there is an active investigation, WFTV-TV reported.
Airport officials said a man may have jumped from a floor just above the east checkpoint, which serves gates 70-129.
The incident caused some passengers to move through security without being screened by TSA workers, officials said.
All passengers at gates 70-129 were rescreened over security concerns.
An airport spokesperson said gates 1-59 were not affected and proceeded as normal.
This is an isolated incident within the atrium area of the airport. Any reports of suspicious vehicles related to this incident are FALSE. The person that jumped has been pronounced deceased...— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019
