TSA worker dies following jump from balcony at Orlando airport

    By: By Johny Fernandez and James Tutten, WFTV-TV

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A uniformed on-duty Transportation Security Administration worker has died after jumping from a balcony inside the Orlando, Florida International Airport on Saturday, according to a TSA spokesperson.

    Orlando Police said a person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium and there is an active investigation, WFTV-TV reported.

    Airport officials said a man may have jumped from a floor just above the east checkpoint, which serves gates 70-129.

    The incident caused some passengers to move through security without being screened by TSA workers, officials said.

    All passengers at gates 70-129 were rescreened over security concerns.

    An airport spokesperson said gates 1-59 were not affected and proceeded as normal.

     
     

