Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh's 2019 Light Up Night festivities include performance by Adam Lambert
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}