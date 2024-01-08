Active winter weather week ahead

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a quiet day Monday as it will be a very active week of weather. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Heavy rain, snow and very strong winds are on the way. We will have the latest timing throughout the morning on Channel 11 Morning News.

Another big storm system pushes in Tuesday and will bring a brief wintry mix to start in the morning. Areas near Pittsburgh and points south could see a quick hit of snow or sleet but areas along and north of 422 and east into the mountains could see a few inches of snow pile up before the transition to rain.

Periods of rain will continue late morning and into the afternoon and evening. At least an inch of rain is possible. It will be a windy day, too, with gusts topping 40 mph. A High Wind Warning is set for the mountains where wind gusts could top 55 mph.

Colder air blasts in Wednesday with wind gusts over 40 mph everywhere during the afternoon. Snow showers will be around, too, before we settle back down Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group