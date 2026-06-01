Another day of sunshine and comfortable temperatures

Day 5! Enjoy another day of sunshine and comfortable conditions... although a few high-level clouds will drift by throughout the day.

Temperatures will push into the mid-70s again today before falling back closer to 50 degrees tonight. A near repeat is expected Tuesday with light north winds thanks to high pressure building overhead.

You’ll start to feel a little more uncomfortable by the end of the week as highs climb back into the low 80s and humidity levels creep up a bit. The approach of a front this weekend will lead to a few showers Saturday (especially north of Pittsburgh) with a higher chance for rain and a few storms Sunday. The exact timing and position of the front may change, so keep checking back for updates.

The warmer pattern looks to continue into early next week with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the 60s.

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