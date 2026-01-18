Arctic blast will bring bitter-cold start to the work week

It will be a bitter start to the week with high temperatures barely making it into the 20s Monday.

Another arctic blast of air will shoot through the region during the day Monday with a fresh dusting of snow for much of the area. Temperatures will once again drop behind the front into the teens by late afternoon.

It will feel like it’s below zero much of the night Monday and into Tuesday morning. Please use caution if you have to be outside for any length of time. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area from 9 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday. The wind chill will be as cold as -15 degrees at times.

We’ll see a brief warm-up Wednesday before another shot of cold air moves in to close out the week.

No big snowstorms are in the forecast for the next five to six days.

