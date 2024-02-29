BIG CHILL: It will feel nearly 50 degrees colder heading out the door compared to yesterday morning

PITTSBURGH — It will feel nearly 50 degrees colder heading out the door this morning than it did Wednesday morning.

Wind chills will be in the lower teens as you head out the door. It was in the low 60s yesterday morning. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but temperatures will still be cool with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The cold won’t stick around long though as temperatures rebound heading into the weekend. Highs Friday will make it to 50 and into the mid 50s by Saturday.

A few showers may fall late Friday into early Saturday, but the weekend will be 95% dry.

The warmup continues next week with highs Monday pushing near 70, making it feel more like May.

