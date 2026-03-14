Clouds increase tonight as low temperatures fall; warm & windy Sunday ahead

PITTSBURGH — It will be chilly this evening with increasing clouds tonight. Lows will fall to the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with gusty winds out of the south that will push temperatures into the upper 60s around 70 degrees. Wind gusts Sunday could get as high as 25-35 mph. There will be more of a southeasterly wind flow coming off the ridges, creating stronger wind gusts from down-sloping winds in the Connellsville/Uniontown area, along with other areas right along the ridges.

It will be rainy and mild with the chance of thunderstorms early Monday morning with the passage of the next strong cold front. A few thunderstorms are possible early Monday that could bring damaging winds. Make sure to check the latest forecast.

Colder air rushes in through the day behind the front, and temperatures will drop to the low 40s by dinnertime. Snow showers are possible in the evening and early Tuesday as lows drop to the low 20s. A few snow showers are expected Tuesday with windy conditions, and highs will only reach the 30-degree mark with wind chills in the teens.

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