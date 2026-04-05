Clouds & sprinkles to close out Easter Sunday before cool start to workweek

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see clouds this evening with a few sprinkles, and clearing tonight as temperatures drop to the low 30s with areas of frost late tonight.

Make sure to have a warm jacket as you head out the door Monday morning. It will be a cold and frosty start to the day. The chill in the air will stick around early this week.

It will be a cloudy and cool Monday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, with a few light rain showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be around 50 degrees.

Colder air arrives Monday night. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday as high pressure builds and temperatures rise to around 60 degrees. Warmer air moves in for the end of the workweek, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average on Thursday and Friday.

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