Clouds and sun expected Sunday, as daylight saving time ends

Expect a pleasant fall evening ahead. Conditions will be dry, with temperatures falling through the 50s and down into the 40s later this evening. Clouds will be in and out overnight, and lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s. Make sure to set your clocks back one hour before bed tonight, as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m.

Clouds will mix with sun Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The next dry stretch will continue into the work week with highs slightly above average.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group