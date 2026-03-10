Clouds thicken at start of a warm Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday, but it will still be warm.

Highs will rebound back into the low to mid 70s, not far from the record high of 74 degrees that was set in 1879.

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with the potential for severe weather.

An early round of showers and storms could bring damaging winds and a late-day round of storms could bring a higher threat for wind damage and even an isolated tornado. Make sure to have a way to stay weather aware.

Cooler air returns on Thursday morning following the front, with the chance of a few snow showers in the area early.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

