Flood waters close 10th Street Bypass, standing water along Parkway Bathtub drained

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures dropped into the low to mid 30s Monday morning, with some snow showers still in the area. A coating is possible in spots, but widespread issues are not expected. We’ll stay cloudy again throughout the day with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Flooding is impacting several roads in downtown Pittsburgh as the river levels continue to rise.

The 10th Street Bypass is closed due to flooding and we’re keeping an eye on the Parkway East Bathtub where water is on the shoulder but the lanes are still open.

PennDOT told Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman that it repaired a malfunctioning pump near the Bathtub to allow the standing water level to recede.

The Ohio River is expected to crest above 22 feet later in the day on Monday.

>>One person rescued from flood waters at Mon Wharf

Another cloudy day Tuesday with a weak system bringing light rain or snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures should stay above freezing so even where it is snowing, much accumulation is not expected.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for mid-week with highs in the mid-40s Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air will settle in by next weekend but at this point, there are no major weather systems or soakers on the way.

