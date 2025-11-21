Cloudy skies, pockets of fog to persist as showers move in Friday

Cloudy skies will persist the rest of the day with pockets of fog lingering, especially over parts of Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

Rain showers will push into the area late this afternoon, but mainly for areas south of I-70 initially. The rest of us will tap into steadier rain this evening and off and on overnight with near steady temperatures in the low 40s.

Any leftover showers will exit by late morning Saturday, with partially clearing skies by the afternoon. Light Up Night looks pleasant with seasonable temperatures and light winds.

Sunday will be a brighter day but a little breezy with temperatures pushing into the lower 50s. Milder and dry weather will continue Monday before rain returns Tuesday. The next big drop in temperature will begin on Thanksgiving.

