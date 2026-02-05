Cold again Thursday with temps in the 20s; snow moves in Friday

PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun today. It will be cold again with temps in the 20s this afternoon.

A clipper system diving out of Canada on Friday will bring with it some fresh accumulation during the day. Most areas can expect 1″-3″ of snow on Friday and Friday night.

Behind this system will be another blast of arctic air for the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the single digits with wind chills well below zero.

It will be cold all weekend

Next week should be warmer with highs in the 30s most of the week.

