Cold front brings rain and a big drop in temperature to kick off the work week

PITTSBURGH — Hold on to your hats! A cold front is slicing through the area now, bringing rain and soon a big drop in temperature. By sunrise, numbers will be in the 30s everywhere with wind chills in the single digits for some this afternoon. Winds will be howling throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 or 50mph in the lower elevations and potentially exceeding 60 mph over the mountains.

Snow showers will begin to kick up later this morning with heavier bands setting up this afternoon and evening. Snowfall amounts should generally stay at an inch or less in Pittsburgh, but the combination of snow and quickly falling temperatures may lead to icy spots developing especially closer to sunset. Use caution out there!

Winds will start to chill out a bit tonight but it will remain cold and breezy into Tuesday. A quick-moving system will slide through the area New Years Eve and into early New Years Day... bringing more widespread light snow and the potential for slick travel.

The cold air appears to be locked in now with sub-freezing temperatures expected through the end of the week. We may see a brief little warm up early next week, but it appears winter is here to stay in the long term.

