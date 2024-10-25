Cold front may bring rain showers Friday evening

PITTSBURGH — Grab a coat as you get going today, but you can drop it by lunch.

Temperatures will jump from the 30s to the 60s today with clouds rolling in this afternoon. A cold front moves through the area this evening bringing a few light rain showers.

You can expect cooler air for the last weekend of October.

Temperatures warm up Halloween week with highs in the 60s and 70s most of the week.

