Carjacking suspect crashes into pole, brings down wires in North Versailles; thousands out of power

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A crash in North Versailles brought down a pole, wires and a transformer on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened along Route 30 just before 3 p.m.

The incident began after a carjacking in McKeesport, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says.

McKeesport police put out a BOLO on the car that was stolen. A deputy saw the vehicle on Route 30 and tried to stop it.

The sheriff’s office said the car pulled over as if it was complying with the deputy, but then took off again.

The deputy terminated the pursuit and then came upon the vehicle after it crashed into a utility pole.

Route 30 is closed between Broad and Isaac streets as crews work to clear the scene.

More than 3,000 Duquesne Light customers are without power.

One person has been taken to a local hospital from the scene.

