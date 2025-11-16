Cold start expected Monday as gusty winds bring a chill; chance of snow on Tuesday

It will be blustery and chilly this evening, then turn colder overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s, and wind chills will be around 20 degrees by the morning. Lake effect snow showers will drop at times tonight, but the bulk of the bands will likely stay in our far northern counties, where several inches are possible in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Venango and Clarion counties, and a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Forest County until 1 p.m. Monday.

Expect a cold start Monday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will reach the low 40s with gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, keeping wind chills in the low to mid 30s through the day.

The system arrives on Tuesday with the chance for snow showers mixing with rain showers in the morning, then changing to all rain showers by the afternoon. Snow showers will likely linger a bit longer north of Pittsburgh, especially in our far northern counties. Tuesday will be chilly with highs around 40 degrees. Make sure to check back for the latest on this forecast as we get closer to Tuesday.

Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts. Don’t forget to get the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group