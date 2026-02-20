Colder temperatures return, snow possible this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Dust off the winter coats as colder temperatures settle in for the weekend. Wind chills will dip into the low 20s early Saturday morning with highs only in the 40s.

A winter storm will develop along the east coast Sunday, bringing another round of snow back into our area.

Snow showers are expected off and on through the day Sunday, with a couple of inches of new snow expected through early Monday.

Above freezing temperatures during the day Sunday will help keep most roads wet, but colder temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will leave untreated surfaces slick.

Heavier snow is expected east in the mountains, where up to 6″ is possible.

Expect much colder weather early next week, with highs only in the low 30s, followed by another potential for snow showers on Tuesday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group