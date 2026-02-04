Colder on Wednesday with highs only reaching low to mid 20s; snow moving in Friday

PITTSBURGH — It will be colder today with highs only reaching the low to mid-20s with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will tumble once again tonight to the single digits into Thursday morning with wind chills around zero. Thursday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds, staying cold with highs in the low 20s.

Widespread snow develops Friday morning with the chance of accumulating snowfall throughout the day and evening from around 1-3 inches. Higher snowfall amounts are expected in the ridges and mountains. Another blast of arctic air follows for the weekend with overnight lows near zero, wind chills below zero, and high temperatures will be in the teens.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette counties and for eastern Monongalia & Preston counties in WV from 10 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Bursts of heavy snow are possible, with wind gusts around 45 mph that could bring whiteout conditions and make travel dangerous.

Winter Weather Alerts

