Cool temperatures overnight, seasonable weather on Monday

PITTSBURGH — What an end to the weekend! Temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset and eventually well into the 50s overnight. It will be our coolest night in almost a month, since June 24, when we dipped to 52 degrees at Pittsburgh International.

Monday will be warmer but not humid, with highs very close to seasonable levels.

Humidity ramps up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front, which is likely to bring us more severe weather. Timing of storms is the main uncertainty right now. We may see one round of storms early afternoon...and if that overperforms, it may end up limiting additional storm development later. However, if the first round is weak, the evening round may be even stronger.

Regardless...storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and once again isolated tornadoes. Behind the front, we enjoy a nice stretch of seasonably cool weather for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

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