Cool temperatures to start the weekend, gradually turning warmer

PITTSBURGH — Better weather is on the way as we head into the holiday weekend with slowly warming temperatures and more sunshine.

Clouds will mix with sunshine through the day Saturday as temperatures climb back near 60. Highs will make it into the mid-60s Sunday, with increasing amounts of sunshine Sunday and Memorial Day should bring temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Memorial Day parades and cookouts, so grab the sunscreen and enjoy time with friends and family.

The next chance for widespread rain will arrive later in the day on Tuesday.

Keep tabs on the forecast this weekend by having the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you wherever you go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group