Cooler, less humid on Monday

A refreshing change is in store to start the week with lower humidity and high temperatures barely back to 70 degrees on Monday.

There will be calm, quiet conditions for the next couple of days for people to clean up from Sunday’s severe storm damage.

Clouds will give way to sun on Monday, with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Showers will pass through the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The next chance for severe weather is Thursday with another shot at powerful thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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