Dangerously cold temperatures to start the day, wind chills below zero

PITTSBURGH — Dangerously cold to start the day on Tuesday with wind chills in the double digits below zero in parts of the area. The Cold Weather Advisory continues through noon Tuesday. Wind chills near or below zero will be common through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will climb a bit on Wednesday, but we’ll see snow and rain break out across the area. Any precipitation will be light.

The wintry weather pattern sticks around through the weekend as well, with more snow showers expected. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will barely get into the teens.

