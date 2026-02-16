Dense Fog Advisory as you wake up, will last into the late morning

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog to start the day Monday with lots of clouds for the afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory is up for the entire Channel 11 viewing area until 10am. Fog will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in many areas. Freezing fog may also put a slight glaze on untreated surfaces where temperatures are colder than 32 degrees.

Fog will linger through late morning with clouds hanging on through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Warmer air is expected with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday. The next chance for rain will return on Wednesday. It will not rain all day, but you will want back up plans for any outdoor activities.

