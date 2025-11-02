Dry stretch continues into work week, with gusty winds expected Monday

It’s turning chilly this evening with temperatures dropping from the 50s to the 40s. It’ll be mostly clear later with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

The dry stretch continues into the work week with highs near average ahead of a front that will bring more clouds and gusty winds Monday afternoon. Wind could gust between 25 -30 mph. Clouds and sun for Tuesday with a bit of a breeze, temperatures will remain near average. Slightly warmer Wednesday with a chance of a few showers later in the evening.

Cooler air will follow with highs in the mid 50s on Thursday. The best chance for rain is expected Friday with moderate rain at times through Saturday morning. Much colder air will arrive for the start of the next work week.

