Dry weather on Christmas Eve before rain moves in on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Dry weather will give last-minute shoppers a break on Wednesday, but showers return early Christmas morning.

Rain returns before sunrise on Christmas Day, with most areas drying out by mid-morning. Milder temperatures in the mid-40s will make it comfortable for a walk outside.

Travel impacts return Friday with periods of rain and the threat of a wintry mix, especially north and east of Pittsburgh.

Rain will be steady at times and freezing rain or sleet could mix in, making untreated surfaces icy. Get the latest forecast updates from Severe Weather Team 11 if you are traveling on Friday.

A mild weekend is also in store with showers returning on Sunday.

