Excessive Heat Warning: Record highs possible Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Day four of our June heat wave today as high temperatures will push close to a record high of 96 degrees this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Friday with heat index values forecast to climb to 105 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will also be unusually warm, offering little relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area except the mountains of Preston and Garrett counties.

It is also an Air Quality Action Day, level Orange, for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Air quality will be poor for those with respiratory ailments.

There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the day Thursday and Friday but most areas will not see rain. A better chance of showers and storms arrives Sunday with a cold front.

