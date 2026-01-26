Extreme Cold Warning in effect into Tuesday as temperatures drop near zero

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures drop near zero tonight and wind chills will be dangerous!

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday morning for the entire viewing area. Wind chill will be as cold as -25° are expected tonight into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures rise to the teens in the afternoon, but wind chill will stay below zero much of the day.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors, limit your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing.

Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Spotty snow showers are possible from time to time through Tuesday, but accumulation will be less than an inch both days. Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens with overnight lows near zero. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week.

