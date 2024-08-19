Fall-like weather over next couple days as heat, humidity heads out

PITTSBURGH — There will be a fall-like change to the air in the next couple of days as heat and humidity head out of the area.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower, but most areas will not see much, if any, rain. The humidity will decrease through the day, and you will notice much more comfortable air arriving around dinnertime.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s Monday night as skies slowly clear out. Tuesday will start a stretch of sunny weather, but it will stay cool through the middle of the week. 80s return for the second half of the week with high temperatures near 90 degrees by Sunday.

