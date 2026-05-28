Foggy start to Thursday before bright, breezy weather

PITTSBURGH — Skies will be mostly cloudy with clearing overnight and decreasing humidity, and lows will fall to the 50s.

Patchy morning fog is possible for some on Thursday, especially south of Pittsburgh.

It will be bright, breezy and pleasant on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. It will be clear and very chilly Thursday night; temperatures will fall to the 40s.

Expect dry, sunny and slightly warmer Friday afternoon; highs will be right around average in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend looks dry with sunshine; highs will be in the low to mid 70s. This dry stretch should continue into the start of the next work week.

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