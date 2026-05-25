Foggy start to Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Fog could slow your plans again early Tuesday. Areas of fog will form before sunrise, dropping visibility in spots, then slowly clear out through mid-morning.

Clouds will hang tough through most of the day Tuesday, and another round of showers will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the wet weather wraps up before lunchtime Wednesday with some gradual clearing possible through the evening.

The rest of the week will look and feel fantastic as cooler, less humid air settles in.

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