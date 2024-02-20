Frosty start to Tuesday; temps to reach upper 40s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a frosty start to the day, but sunshine and southeast wind will warm temperatures up quickly during the day.

Expect plenty of sun Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s by late in the day.

Ice scraper morning! Many areas in the teens. I've got warmer air and a soaking rain on the way. See you on Channel 11 Morning News until 7am. pic.twitter.com/CH4LTfR0AW — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2024

It will be another mostly sunny day Wednesday. Temperatures will make it to the mid-50s by late in the afternoon.

Our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain could be steady at times Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Chillier air moves in for the weekend, bringing back a chance of snow flurries and snow showers for much of the region Friday night and Saturday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group