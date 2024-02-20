Weather

Frosty start to Tuesday; temps to reach upper 40s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI FROSTY GRASS Keep the heavier coats around for a few more mornings. Temperatures will start the day today at near record lows in the low to mid 30s. (pixabay.com)

PITTSBURGH — It will be a frosty start to the day, but sunshine and southeast wind will warm temperatures up quickly during the day.

Expect plenty of sun Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s by late in the day.

It will be another mostly sunny day Wednesday. Temperatures will make it to the mid-50s by late in the afternoon.

Our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain could be steady at times Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Chillier air moves in for the weekend, bringing back a chance of snow flurries and snow showers for much of the region Friday night and Saturday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

