Pittsburghers prepare to beat the heat this week

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures expected to soar this week, many people are getting ready for the sweltering stretch.

“Usually when it’s this hot, I usually be in the house,” said Shawna-Lee Burk of Carrick. “If I’m outside, I definitely bring me some ice cold water, some popsicles, something to definitely keep me cool.”

On a hot and sunny Father’s Day Sunday, Burk, 16, and many others were cooling off at the Ormsby pool in the South Side.

Ormsby is one of 15 Pittsburgh pools that opened Saturday just in time.

“It’s most definitely hot,” Burk said.

Omega Shelton, 5, was doing his best to stay in the shade at the park. He was with his mom at Ormsby Park next to the pool.

“It feels sunny, and the sun has come up and down,” Shelton said. “My mom keeps me safe and go to the park.”

At the Southside Riverfront dog park, the pups, including a two-year-old German Shepherd named Princess, were making sure to drink plenty of water.

Princess’ owner Tom Meixner of Carrick said they go to the dog park every day and will continue to during the extreme heat this week.

“You have to bring your own water, otherwise there’s nowhere to get water here,” Meixner said.

To help people beat the heat this week, six cooling centers will open in the city starting Monday.

The cooling centers will be open during the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Wednesday, June 19, for Juneteenth when hours will be from noon to 7 p.m.

Click here for a full list of cooling centers.

