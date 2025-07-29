Heat Advisory today, temperatures reaching the lower 90s

PITTSBURGH — Hot and humid for two more days before we get a bit of a break.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area south of I-80 and west of the ridges from noon to 8pm Tuesday.

High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s today and Wednesday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees both days.

A stray thunderstorm could cool you off either afternoon, but there is a much better chance of showers and storms Thursday will a cold front that will bring a huge change in not only temperatures but humidity for the latter part of the week.

Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat early this week. Have a place to stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets cool, hydrated and out of the sun too!

