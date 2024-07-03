Heat, humidity return Wednesday; showers, storms possible

PITTSBURGH — You will feel the heat and humidity today as temperatures jump toward the 90-degree mark. The humidity will make it feel like low to mid-90s for much of the afternoon and early evening.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening with a better chance of scattered storms overnight.

The bulk of Independence Day will be dry, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the day. The best chance for severe weather Thursday will be generally south of I-70. Many areas will dry out just in time for fireworks.

It will stay unsettled heading into the weekend with on-and-off showers and storms Friday, Friday night and into Saturday.

Tune in for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Make sure to download the WPXI Weather App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group