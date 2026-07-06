Heavy rainfall continuing this morning, turning to scattered storms this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Another day with a heavy rainfall threat! Isolated showers this morning will turn into scattered, slow-moving storms again this afternoon. Much like yesterday, the overall severe threat is low... but storms are capable of producing very heavy rain that could again exacerbate the flood threat.

Most of the storms will wind down by sunset with pockets of fog developing overnight.

A few more spotty storms may develop Tuesday afternoon, although more neighborhoods will stay dry compared to today and the last few days. Wednesday appears to be the most pleasant day as humidity levels drop a bit.

That will be short lived as another system lifts north and brings us daily chances for showers and storms Thursday and going into Friday.

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